Teaching a labor of love for more educators

A political adviser in Nanjing has suggested high schools add courses on love to their curricula, to help nurture healthier romantic relationships among young people, Modern Express reported.

"Most parents are uncomfortable talking about romantic love with their children, while society hasn't paid enough attention to it either," said Hou Xiaodong, who heads a chamber of commerce in the city's Gulou district.

"High school students are struggling through puberty, so schools have to shoulder this task."

Hou made the remarks during the annual five-day session of the Nanjing committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the city's top advisory body, which wrapped up on Wednesday.

He said he was prompted to make the proposal by a high school student who insisted he would not date girls from less well-off families.

"What's wrong with our kids? Are they not getting enough education on love and relationships at school?" he asked.

Hou said there are some textbooks on young love, but they are far too rigid. He suggested teachers relate theories to real-life situations so that students have a better understanding.

Yang Jingping, a teacher at Nanjing No 5 Senior High School, said although there are currently no tailored courses on love, the theme is touched upon in multiples subjects, such as in Chinese literature and group discussions on psychology.

However, some students disagree with the idea of teaching about love. "I don't see a need to introduce such courses," said a 12th-grader at Nanjing Foreign Language School. "Senior high school students are mature beyond their years. We discuss love sometimes. It might be better suited to students in seventh and eighth grade."

Some parents are not convinced, either. "Our kids are far too busy with their studies. How would they ever have time to think about love?" said the mother of an eighth-grade student. "I don't think it necessary to bring in such courses.

Another parent added, "Children can learn about love themselves. Literary works have forever been talking about that.

Several Chinese universities have brought courses on love into the curricula, but rarely high schools. In 2013, a course on love and marriage became an instant hit at Wuhan Polytechnic University, with nearly 1,000 students vying for one of the 80 slots.