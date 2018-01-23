Rule of law should give priority to rule of Constitution

The revision of China's Constitution will provide a powerful guarantee for the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

As the Constitution is at the heart of the Chinese socialist system of law, adherence to rule of law should give priority to rule of the Constitution.

Efforts to adhere to governing by law should make governing in line with the Constitution a priority. This experience, which is learned from the history of China's development, should be treasured.

A proposal was highlighted in a communique issued after the second plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee last week to incorporate major theoretical achievements, principles and policies adopted at the 19th CPC National Congress into a revision to the Constitution.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core has led the country to stick to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, establishing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The proposed revision can keep the Constitution at pace with the development of the Party and the country while maintaining its consistency, stability and authority.

This is an endeavor by the CPC Central Committee to deliver its concept of governance in line with the Constitution, which is China's fundamental law. The CPC will also strengthen oversight to ensure compliance with the Constitution, advance constitutional review and safeguard the authority of the Constitution.

Since 2012, the CPC Central Committee has taken significant measures to safeguard the dignity and authority of the Constitution, such as by establishing the National Constitution Day and a mechanism to pledge allegiance to the Constitution.

The revision will enhance the implementation of and adherence to the Constitution by the entire society, boost the confidence of grassroots organizations on reform and development, and provide constitutional guidance for various sectors to speed up reform.