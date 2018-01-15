Int'l experts laud CPC's efforts in strict self-governance

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has beefed up efforts in strict self-governance, presenting a model to the world, international experts have praised.

Ivona Ladjevac, the head of the Institute of International Politics and Economics (IIPE) in Belgrade, Serbia, said she has been impressed by the CPC's anti-corruption campaign, which has been attracting the attention of the Serbian people.

"The Party leadership has been insisting on this strict governance, which is applied in multi-layers, not only those high-ranking party members but also those at lower levels," Ladjevac said.

Xi Jinping, China's president and general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on Thursday called for more anti-corruption efforts to "fundamentally improve the political ecosystem of the Party" at the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC held in Beijing.

The CPC's fight against both "flies" and "tigers" sends a good message to ordinary people that no one is protected because of his wealth or high-ranking position, according to Ladjevac.

"Parties, regardless of their orientations, should learn from the CPC's organization, their devotion to social and economic development, and their efforts to build a better image for China in the world," she added.

Alexey Maslov, a professor from the Oriental Studies Department at the Russian Higher School of Economics Research University in Russia, told Xinhua that a party should build up its team with stricter discipline and higher standards, when asked to comment on Xi's remarks at the disciplinary session.

The anti-corruption campaign by the CPC shows full determination and no hesitation, he said, adding that under its influence, many cadres have realized it is pivotal to stay loyal to the Party and country "instead of their own wallets."

Maslov noted that China's anti-corruption campaign serves as a reference to Russia, as it is a long-term mission with clear plans and mechanisms, which can be carried out through all local party branches. Without such a mechanism, the Russian government punishes corrupted individuals and cannot eliminate the problem completely, he said.

Efforts by the CPC to strengthen party building, enforce discipline and improve governance are key to China's development and future plans, said a Cuban scholar, echoing Ladjevac and Maslov's opinions.

Jose Luis Robaina, a China expert at Cuba's International Policy Research Center, said in an interview with Xinhua on Friday that the systematic policy of the CPC to strengthen discipline within the ranks of the organization has set an example for political parties in the world.

"This policy has led China to reach levels of development and governance that, we could say, no other country in the world has," Robaina said.

He said the Party has adopted what he called an "intelligent strategy" to consolidate its leadership role in reaching the country's development goals.

"Enforcing stricter discipline and better governance within the ranks of the Party will help further unite the country and allow China to achieve its social and economic development objectives, including eliminating poverty in rural areas," he said, adding that these efforts are closely linked to other policies the Party and the government have set for the coming years.

Speaking at the plenary session, Xi emphasized that all-round efforts should be made to enhance the Party's political building, strengthen its theory, consolidate its organizations, improve its conduct, and enforce its discipline.

"Only with discipline within the ranks of the CPC, good governance at all levels and an organization without the scourge of corruption can these goals be achieved," Robaina said, referring to the Party's resolve to get rid of the country's rural poverty by 2020, build a moderately prosperous society in all respects, as well as protect the environment while maintaining economic development.

"The CPC and Xi Jinping are giving an example to the world showing how to build a society in the 21st century without resorting to the exploitation of men and (how to build) a social system that seeks the best for all its citizens," said Robaina.