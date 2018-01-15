CPC's strict self-governance presents model to world parties -- Serbian expert

The Communist Party of China (CPC) presents a model to the world in terms of strict self-governance, said a Serbian expert in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Ivona Ladjevac, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Politics and Economics (IIPE) in Belgrade, spoke to Xinhua on the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC held in Beijing.

As the head of IIPE Regional Center "Belt and Road," Ladjevac said she has been impressed with the CPC's anti-corruption campaign since 2012, which has been attracting the attention of the Serbian people.

"The Party leadership has been insisting on this strict governance, which is applied in multi-layers, not only those high-ranking party members but also those at lower levels, no matter during their communication with ordinary people, but also between themselves, during their meetings and in their lives," Ladjevac said.

The CPC's fight against both "flies" and "tigers" sends a good message to ordinary people that no one is protected because of his wealth or high-ranking position, according to Ladjevac.

Xi Jinping, China's president and general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on Thursday called for more anti-corruption efforts to "fundamentally improve the political ecosystem of the Party" at the disciplinary session.

Ladjevac said the speech is in line with all those plans set up in 2012 when the CPC decisively launched a new campaign against corruption.

"Now Xi mentioned that China has entered a new era, it's very important to deepen this full governance over the Party and remain its fighting spirit," she said, adding that the Party has undergone essential and profound changes thanks to the strict self-governance of the party.

Noting Xi's remarks that all officials should be loyal to the Party at any time and under any circumstances, Ladjevac commented that it's important for party members to keep in mind of the Party all the time and act according to party rules.

"Party members should be loyal, resolute and responsible within the Party at all levels, and follow the instructions and fulfill the responsibilities in the organization" so as to help ordinary people to improve their living standards and to improve the development of China's society, she said.

"Parties, despite their orientations, should learn from the CPC's organization, their devotion to social and economic development, and their efforts to build a better image of China in the world," she added.

Ladjevac suggested that China maintain this policy and keep the momentum of fighting against corruption "as each member of the Party is obliged not only to the Party, but more to the entire state of China."

"And insisting on implementing these rules is the only way to (achieve) further development of China," she noted.