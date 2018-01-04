In 2018, Xi leads China on new journey

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year speech to extend New Year greetings to all Chinese, and best wishes to friends all over the world, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 31, 2017. (Xinhua)

The year 2018 will be an important one for China as the country's new leadership charts the course for the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Xi Jinping announced at the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress that socialism with Chinese characteristics had entered a new era. He was reelected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee at the first plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

In the new era, China will embark on a new journey towards its two historic centenary goals: building China into a moderately prosperous society in all respects when the CPC celebrates its centennial anniversary and a great modern socialist country by the middle of the 21st century, when the People's Republic of China celebrates its centennial anniversary.

In 2018, China will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up, a policy that has led to China's rise to the world's second largest economy.

Within just four decades, China managed to lift over 700 million people out of poverty, and now promises to lift all people in the country out of poverty in the coming three years.

Xi, also Chinese president, vowed in his New Year speech Sunday that China would resolutely carry out reform in 2018.

This year, China will extend pilot reform on the national supervision system, deepen supply-side structural reform and rural land ownership reform.

Xi also stressed that the fight against undesirable work styles, such as formality for formality's sake, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance, within the Party should continue.

In December, the Central Economic Work Conference convened, deciding to solve problems in areas such as child care and pre-school education.

It was a timely response to recent events that drew widespread public attention, reflecting a major change in the concept of development - resolving "minor issues" related to people's well-being is important to the quality development of the economy.

Support of the people is always important for any government. In his New Year speech, Xi put the people's well-being in central place, highlighting his "people first" governance principle.

An economically stronger China will also play a more active role in international affairs, gradually shifting from a participant in the international order to a provider of public products and engine of growth.

Xi's proposal to build "a community with shared future for mankind" in answer to global issues, can help build a better world, freeing people from fear, poverty and isolation.

Time will prove that "all under heaven are of one family." The national rejuvenation of China will benefit all mankind.