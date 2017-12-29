LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Studying not rounded out with sleep

1
2017-12-29 10:47China Daily Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

The Ministry of Education recently published national standards for the management of primary and secondary schools, which has attracted a lot of attention as it says that schools and parents should work together to ensure primary school pupils sleep at least 10 hours a day and middle school students sleep nine hours a day. Thepaper.cn comments:

Studies show that primary school pupils need 10 hours of sleep every day and middle school students nine hours of sleep a day. However, we interviewed some pupils' parents and none of our interviewees said they could achieve that goal. And none of the interviewees believe other parents would be able to achieve that goal.

The reason of course is the academic burden on children. Many kids have ridiculous amounts of homework to do each night, while they also suffer from the additional burden of extracurricular courses. The brutal truth is that children have to work harder than adults.

It should be noted that many parents are rather tired with this situation, and they complain about being exhausted by helping their children with homework and feel pressured by the economic burden of extracurricular courses.
Doubtlessly, the main cause lies in the competition in society. No parents want their children to fall behind in the race.

The problem is especially serious in municipalities such as Beijing and Shanghai, where there are both quality education resources and fierce competition. It is a luxury for children in these cities to sleep enough hours every day.

In order to change this, education resources need to be more fairly distributed. Especially for primary education, so that pupils and their parents do not have to compete so fiercely for the limited amount of quality education resources.

Such things are always easier said than done, of course. To equalize primary and secondary education resources will be a difficult process. But only by doing so will our children get enough sleep every day.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.