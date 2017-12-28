Stronger measures needed in post-grad exam arena

On Tuesday, allegations of an exam leak went viral on Sino Weibo, China's Twitter-like service, after claims over leaked math questions from a post-graduate studies entrance exam emerged.

Many of the test's sample questions were reviewed by Li Lin.

Li Lin, with the School of Mathematical Sciences at Dalian University of Technology, reviewed the questions in doubt.

Some had claimed that Li could be seen teaching the actual questions from the 2018 entrance test in videos found on a website.

China's Ministry of Education launched an investigation into the leak allegations and announced on their official Weibo page there were no similarities in the math questions from the practice videos and the ones from the official exam.

Li also posted his personal Weibo page that he has never conducted any postgraduate exam prep courses.

But yesterday's incident marks the third time for such claims to emerge, raising nation-wide concern. Allegations of post-grad test leaks emerged in 2012, and then again in 2015.

The three incidents combined are connected to test preparation businesses. The earning potential in the exam prep field is high as demand from parents and students continues to soar.

And some test prep centers, driven entirely by financial gain rather than academic integrity, will do whatever it takes to guarantee a high success rate for their clients.

The rules that safeguard the post-grad exam arena remain unclear, and now Chinese media are calling for stricter measures.

The test-prep centers along with aspiring post-grads who will do anything it takes to get into a graduate school, need to be taught a lesson on how this type of cheating will only have negative consequences in the long run.