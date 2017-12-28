Transfer of command over armed police consistent with constitution: article

The transfer of command over China's armed police, from the State Council to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Central Military Commission (CMC), is consistent with the constitution, the People's Daily wrote in a commentary Thursday.

"The constitution stipulates that the CMC commands armed forces in the country," wrote the article on the party's flagship newspaper, adding that the armed police has always been part of the country's armed forces.

"The move will enhance the Party's absolute command of the armed forces and is key to effectively solving the systematic barriers and major problems faced by the armed police," the commentary wrote.

The transfer will not change the fundamental functions of the armed police, which is mainly responsible for performing guard duty, handling emergencies, fighting terrorism, as well as disaster relief and defense, the article wrote.

"The armed police will not be listed into the People's Liberation Army," wrote the article.

According to the document issued by the CPC Central Committee on Wednesday, the armed police will no longer be listed under the State Council after the transfer from Jan. 1, 2018.

The document said that coordination mechanisms will be established among the central and local authorities and the armed police.

"This will help the armed police better carry out its missions in the new era and achieve efficient command," wrote the commentary.