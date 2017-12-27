LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Tech firms must respect users' rights

1
2017-12-27 10:18China Daily Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download
Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2017 shows an iPhone 8 smartphone. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2017 shows an iPhone 8 smartphone. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Apple admitted on Wednesday that it slows down older models of the iPhone as they age via updates to the operating system, claiming it did so in order to "prolong the life" of the devices and maximize diminishing battery power. Beijing News comments:

According to Apple's announcement, the company limits the processing speed of older models of iPhones purely in the interests of users－that's a rather altruistic motive.

The problem is its announcement shows it has total disrespect for users' rights. When an iPhone is sold it becomes the buyer's property, over which he or she has full rights. Even if measures are needed to prolong an older generation iPhones' operational life, it depends on the users' choice in deciding what to do. Apple has no right to make that decision for users.

It should be noted that Apple did not offer any choice to its customers. It simply updated the iOS and slowed old iPhones down, without informing customers of what it was doing. Had its practice not been discovered, Apple would have concealed the whole thing forever.

If Apple really slowed down old iPhones only to promote sales of its new products, it is rather foolish because iPhone's biggest attraction to customers lies in its good performance and culture. By forcing people to buy new ones, Apple has ruined its own reputation, and its products might lose their appeal to many iPhone fans.

That incident should also remind people about one possible risk in this age of technology. Technology companies might be able to deprive users of many rights without ever letting us know they have done so. It is necessary to limit the power of technology companies with proper legislation, so as to better protect the legal rights of ordinary users.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.