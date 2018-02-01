Inventor Franky Zapata reveals new Ezfly hoverboard (1/3)

Ezfly, the latest creation of Frenchman Franky Zapata, uses jet thrusters to push you through the air, at a top speed of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h). In a clip, filmed in Texas in October, ten pilots put the Ezfly through its paces over the surface of a lake. The Ezfly builds on the Flyboard Air jet powered 'hoverboard', which can travel at 90mph (150km/h), that Franky Zapata stunned the world by unveiling in March 2016. A statement on Zapata's website said: 'Zapata is changing the future of personal aviation and achieving things no one thought possible… the Ezfly is being considered for use by the military.' (Photo/IC)