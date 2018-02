Bundles of money are stacked to form a wall at the annual bonus ceremony of a company in Lanzhou City, the capital of Northwest China’s Gansu Province, Jan. 30, 2018. The company reportedly gave 50,000 yuan ($7,940) to its employees and 3,000 yuan to those entering retirement as well as to the parents of employees. The total bonus amount reached more than 100 million yuan. (Photo/VCG)