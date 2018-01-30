LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

People braving icy coldness for public good deserve respect(1/9)

2018-01-30 08:36 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
1

Border guards patrol in Beiji Town, Mohe County, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Chu Fuchao)

With the cold current sweeping through China, temperatures in most places have dropped to the lowest level.

Despite the icy coldness, there are many people who stay in their posts for the public good.

They are sanitation workers, policemen, postmen, railway crews , border guards...

Without their dedication and service, we can never enjoy a safe and convenient life in such a freezing cold weather.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.