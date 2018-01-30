People braving icy coldness for public good deserve respect(1/9)

Border guards patrol in Beiji Town, Mohe County, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Chu Fuchao)

With the cold current sweeping through China, temperatures in most places have dropped to the lowest level.

Despite the icy coldness, there are many people who stay in their posts for the public good.

They are sanitation workers, policemen, postmen, railway crews , border guards...

Without their dedication and service, we can never enjoy a safe and convenient life in such a freezing cold weather.