Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2018 shows a jade loop relic unearthed from the No. 5 tomb of the Marquis of Haihun site in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. At the tomb of the "Marquis of Haihun", the identity of a tomb owner has been confirmed to be the eldest son of the controversial Chinese emperor Liu He. More than 100 cultural relics have been found in the No. 5 tomb. (Xinhua/Li He)