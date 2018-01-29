LINE

Top 10 Art Carnival infuses tradition and innovation in Beijing(1/8)

2018-01-29 16:04 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
Porcelain figurines of different dog species are on display at the Poly Art Museum, Jan. 26, 2018. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The first Top 10 Art Carnival was held at the Poly Art Museum in Beijing on Friday and Saturday to usher in the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year. The two-day event infused traditional Chinese art and culture with modern aesthetic tastes.

With the auspicious theme colors of red and gold, the art carnival brought together some of the best design brands, organizations and cultural inheritors across China, showcasing both cultural antiques and new art creations.

The event was divided into two parts: an exhibition area and an art fair. In the exhibition zone, museums and art studios from different provincial areas in China displayed their treasured collections, including porcelain, ancient fabrics, traditional costumes and creative designs.

