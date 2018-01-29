6-year-old dreams to be waist drum dancer(1/4)

Young waist drum dancer Xiao Jiapeng, 6, and his father Xiao Yufei pose for a photo in Ansai County, Yan’an City. The father long made a living from farming in Ansai where the waist drum dance has a history of more than 2,000 years. With Ansai developing wider fame for its folk customs, he now teaches and performs the waist drum dance, earning about 60,000 yuan ($9,390) a year. Xiao Jiapeng began to learn the waist drum dance last year with his father and is now able to perform on stage. (Photo/Guangming Daily)