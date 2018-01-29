Bruno Mars triumphs at Grammys(1/18)

Prev Button Next Button
Bruno Mars poses with his Grammys for Record of the Year and Album of the Year for "24K Magic" and Song of the Year for "That's What I Like" at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jan. 28, 2018. Mars won six Grammys including song of the year for his hit single “That’s What I Like,” and both record and album of the year for “24K Magic.” His win denied rappers Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z the honor of becoming the first hip-hop artist in 14 years to win the coveted album of the year award. (Photo/Agencies)