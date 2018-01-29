Bruno Mars triumphs at Grammys(1/18)

Bruno Mars poses with his Grammys for Record of the Year and Album of the Year for "24K Magic" and Song of the Year for "That's What I Like" at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York, Jan. 28, 2018. Mars won six Grammys including song of the year for his hit single “That’s What I Like,” and both record and album of the year for “24K Magic.” His win denied rappers Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z the honor of becoming the first hip-hop artist in 14 years to win the coveted album of the year award. (Photo/Agencies)