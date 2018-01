Aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2018 shows the port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The port projects of the world's longest sea bridge have been completed, an official in south Guangdong said Friday. Installation and testing of the equipment linking the ports and the main part of the 55-km bridge are underway. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)