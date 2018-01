Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2018 shows the relics unearthed from the No. 5 tomb of the Marquis of Haihun site in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. A metal seal reading "Liu Chongguo" was unearthed from the No. 5 tomb at the Marquis of Haihun site, China's most complete Western Han Dynasty(206 B.C.- 25 A.D.) cemetery, and the identity of No. 5 tomb owner has been confirmed to be the eldest son of the controversial Chinese emperor Liu He. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)