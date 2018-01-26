Border police brave brutal cold to patrol(1/9)

Border police patrol in Mohe county, Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, on Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

In recent days, the cold front has continued to affect Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The lowest temperatures dropped to -45 C on Wednesday in Mohe, China's northernmost county.

Despite the extreme cold weather, border police will not stop patrolling the China-Russia border in the county to guarantee the security of tourists and villagers.

At the same time, border police in the city of Heihe and the counties of Xunke, Tongjiang, Jiayin and Hulin, border police are also sticking to their posts even as temperatures drop as low as -40 C.