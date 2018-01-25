Horse center races to protect foal born in freezing temperatures(1/4)

LINE

A new-born foal and its mother at the Wild Horse Breeding Research Center in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2018. The Przewalski's horses usually reproduce between April and June, occasionally in autumn. In its 30 years, it's the first time the center has seen the birth a baby horse in such cold temperatures - approximately minus 30 degrees centigrade. The center has taken all necessary measures to protect the foal, which they are feeding donkey milk. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Junyu)

