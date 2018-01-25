Climbers make incredible journey up cylindrical ice cave(1/3)

Two climbers make an incredible journey up a cylindrical ice cave - naturally carved out of a glacier. The tube-like cave, which has been gradually formed by melting water during the summer months, is around 50 meters deep.

Photographer Mathis Dumas, together with champion climber Jeff Mercier, scaled the unique ice tunnel after Mathis stumbled across it while guiding clients over the mountain - Mont Blanc. Mathis, who is also a mountain guide, found the wonderful ice entrance by chance, just two hours trek from his home in Chamonix, in the French Alps. (Photo/VCG)