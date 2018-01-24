LINE

Couple with combined age of 171 become Britain's oldest newlyweds(1/3)

2018-01-24 13:30 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
Joan Grant, 81, and Ted Wright, 90, tie the knot at Swindon Register Office. The couple, whose combined age is 171, are believed to have become Britain’s oldest newlyweds. They tied the knot in a civil ceremony, with Frank Sinatra’s ‘Second Time Around’ playing in the background. The couple are both Londoners who moved to Swindon for their jobs with WHSmith. The couple had both been widowed and neither had dared to hope of finding love again – until they met 15 years ago on holiday. (Photo/VCG)

