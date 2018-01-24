Combat exercises hone Harbin SWAT team skills(1/9)

A group of SWAT police officers participate in a combat exercise in an abandoned factory in suburban Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, on Jan. 20, 2018. (Photo by Yang Wubin/for chinadaily.com.cn)

Look at the wonderful photos! These are not from a film but are real scenes from a combat exercise with live ammunition in Harbin city on Saturday.

A group of SWAT police officers from the Harbin Public Security Bureau participated in a combat exercise in an abandoned factory in suburban Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Despite the extreme cold, police officers performed well as they completed drills for emergency disposal of sudden public security incidents, including investigation, search and rescue.

"The exercise is a critical means to test the quality of SWAT members' daily training," said Zhao Puguang, vice-captain of the team. "And it can help them get physically and mentally ready for any emergency situation."