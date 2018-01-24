LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Combat exercises hone Harbin SWAT team skills(1/9)

2018-01-24 13:26 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

A group of SWAT police officers participate in a combat exercise in an abandoned factory in suburban Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, on Jan. 20, 2018. (Photo by Yang Wubin/for chinadaily.com.cn)

Look at the wonderful photos! These are not from a film but are real scenes from a combat exercise with live ammunition in Harbin city on Saturday.

A group of SWAT police officers from the Harbin Public Security Bureau participated in a combat exercise in an abandoned factory in suburban Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Despite the extreme cold, police officers performed well as they completed drills for emergency disposal of sudden public security incidents, including investigation, search and rescue.

"The exercise is a critical means to test the quality of SWAT members' daily training," said Zhao Puguang, vice-captain of the team. "And it can help them get physically and mentally ready for any emergency situation."

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.