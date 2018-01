Taikonauts Jing Haipeng (R) and Chen Dong have a training in the space lab Tiangong-2 on Aug. 28, 2015. Since the establishment of the Taikonaut Corps of the People's Liberation Army in 1998, Chinese taikonauts have completed six manned spaceflights, conducted over 100 scientific experiments and orbited the earth for 68 days and nights. (Xinhua/Huang Siyu)