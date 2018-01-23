Photos reveal progress of China's space exploration(1/12)

Prev Button Next Button
From Shenzhou 5, the first manned mission in the Chinese space program in 2003, to docking between Shenzhou 11 and the Tiangong-2 space laboratory in 2016, China has made remarkable achievements in space exploration. Following are photos taken aboard the spacecraft:
From Shenzhou 5, the first manned mission in the Chinese space program in 2003, to docking between Shenzhou 11 and the Tiangong-2 space laboratory in 2016, China has made remarkable achievements in space exploration. Following are photos taken aboard the spacecraft:
Picture taken by the Chinese Shenzhou 5 spacecraft. (Photo/cctv.com)