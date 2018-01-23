Preparing cured meat for Spring Festival(1/6)

Home-made cured meat is left in the sun to dry in a village in Rong’an County, Liuzhou City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 22, 2018. People in the south usually prepare cured pork as a must-have dish for the Spring Festival, China’s Lunar New Year. Hanging sausages and cuts of meat create quite a scene ahead of the festival. In Chinese, preserved meat is commonly referred to as la rou because la also refers to the month of December on the lunar calendar. (Photo: China News Service/Tan Kaixing)