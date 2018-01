A craftsman inlays a piece of jewellery, designed by Qian Zhongshu, with jade in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 22, 2018. Qian was born in 1983 in Hangzhou. As an enthusiast of traditional Chinese culture, the graduate of China Academy of Art resigned from office and opened his own jewellery studio about nine years ago. So far, his group has had nearly 20 members. They can make more than 300 pieces of jewellery every year. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)