60-year-old postman working in mountainous area for 30 years(1/13)

Postman Yang Yinke walks on a mountain road to deliver mails to villagers in Hongtiguan Township of Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 17, 2018. The 60-year-old postman walks on a rugged path in the remote Taihang Mountains every day to deliver mails for villagers deep in the mountains. Equipped with a stick and a bag, Yang has been working in the mountainous area for 30 years and traveled a distance about 200,000 kilometers these years. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)