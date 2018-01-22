LINE

Villagers innovate method of traditional Chinese papermaking(1/7)

2018-01-22 15:38 Xinhua
Papermaker Huang Xunwu processes the materials of paper in Qiliang Village of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 19, 2018. The village attracted a lot of tourists by adopting traditional Chinese papermaking techniques. Villager Liu Xiaodong developed paper out of panda waste in 2016 which vitalized the method of paper making. The paper of Marquis Tshai is a kind of paper invented by Cai Lun during the Han Dynasty (202BC-220 AD) which is made of mulberry and other plant fibers. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

LINE
