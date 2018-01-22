LINE

Ice covers truck in frigid northern city(1/4)

2018-01-22
A truck is covered with a coating of ice in Heihe City, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2018. The driver of the truck comes from southern China and has no idea of truck maintenance in a northern city like Heihei, where temperatures are as low as minus 30 degrees centigrade. He was surprised to find the truck, parked in the open, to be covered with ice. People in the city usually park cars in a heated garage or shield them with cotton covers against the extreme coldness. (Photo/SipaPhoto)

