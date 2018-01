Herdsmen and herdswomen demonstrate how they tame horses and catch them using lassos on snow-covered grassland during the traditional Mongolian fair of Nadam in Xilinhot City, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2018. Snow-themed tourism is a hit in north China during the winter season and watching snowfield horse taming on the Xilingol Grasslands is one of the most popular events for tourists. (Photo: China News Service/Ren Haixia)