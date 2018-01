Counterfeit famous brand cigarettes are prepared to be incinerated in Zhenjiang City, East China’s Jiangsu Province, Jan. 17, 2018. Local police seized the fake cigarettes this winter, and they weighed approximately 1.2 tons and had a market value of millions of yuan. The cigarettes were incinerated at a power station to generate about 600 kilowatt-hours of electricity. (Photo/VCG)