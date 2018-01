Glauber salt crystals form on the frozen Salt Lake in Yuncheng City, North China’s Shanxi Province, Jan. 18, 2018. The lake is one of three inland salt lakes containing sodium sulfate in the world. The amount of salt it contains is similar to that of the Dead Sea and allows humans to float on it. According to geologists, the lake was formed about 50 million years ago. (Photo: China News Service/Bao Dongsheng)