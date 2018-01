An aluminum bridge opens to the north of Dongdan intersection in Beijing, Jan. 18, 2018. The original bridge, built in 1999, was a landmark near the capital city’s major through route Changan Avenue. The decaying bridge was demolished in November, and it has been replaced with an aluminum alloy truss structure. The new bridge is 58 meters long and 3.85 meters wide, with a span of 52 meters, the longest aluminum truss span in China. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)