A bullet train runs for trial operation on the Yelang River Bridge at Tongzi County of Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 11, 2018. The bridge is an important part of a railway connecting two major cities in southwest China, Chongqing Municipality and Guiyang, capital of Guizhou. The bridge and the railway are both put into a test run.(Xinhua/Liu Chan)