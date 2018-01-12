Cured meats Spring Festival must-have(1/6)

Home-made cured meat are left in the sun to dry in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2018. People in the south usually prepare cured meat as a must-have dish for the Spring Festival, China’s Lunar New Year. Hanging sausages and cuts of meat, strung near balconies and doorways, create quite a scene ahead of the festival. In Chinese, preserved meat is commonly referred to as la rou because la also refers to the month of December on the lunar calendar. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Lianxun)