LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Cured meats Spring Festival must-have(1/6)

2018-01-12 13:52 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Home-made cured meat are left in the sun to dry in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2018. People in the south usually prepare cured meat as a must-have dish for the Spring Festival, China’s Lunar New Year. Hanging sausages and cuts of meat, strung near balconies and doorways, create quite a scene ahead of the festival. In Chinese, preserved meat is commonly referred to as la rou because la also refers to the month of December on the lunar calendar. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Lianxun)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.