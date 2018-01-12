Chinese characteristic towns worth your visit(1/11)

A boy tours at Antao tourist town in Chongqing, southwest China, Dec. 30, 2017. Antao tourist town featuring pottery making culture was open on Saturday at Rongchang pottery cultural and creative industrial park. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

2018 China Characteristic Town Exposition will be held from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15 in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province. This is a terrific opportunity to know about China's characteristic towns. Besides the river town of Wuzhen, in which World Internet Conference is held, here are other fantastic Chinese towns worth your visit.

Antao tourist town