Amblyomma hebraeum, a hard tick that infests livestock and wildlife, is found in raw cowhide imported from Costa Rica by the inspection and quarantine bureau in Yunfu City, South China’s Guangdong Province. The hard ticks, native to southern Africa, are vectors for Heartwater disease, which affects various species of domesticated ruminants. This is the first time the hard ticks have been found at the Yunfu Port. (Photo: China News Service/Lin Yumei)