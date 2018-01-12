LINE

Teacher rides from Benin to China on bicycle(1/7)

2018-01-12 09:16 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
Yuan Jianglei rides his bicycle in Iran. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Yuan Jianglei, 27, rode his bicycle 16,000 kilometers from west Africa's Benin to China, crossing 16 countries in 360 days. After graduating from Chongqing Jiaotong University in 2014, he worked as a volunteer teacher at the Confucius Institute in Benin for two years. He plans to return to the African country this year to help local residents dig water wells and build solar panel stations with 100,000 yuan ($15,365) he raised in his hometown.

LINE
