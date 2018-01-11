CES 2018: See the latest technology revealed(1/12)

A woman tries PEGASI Sleep Glasses during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Jan. 9, 2018. The glass can improve sleep quality and reignite user’s passion for life, according to the exhibitor. (Photo/Agencies)



The world's largest electronics trade show, the Consumer Electronics Show or CES, is gathering tech companies in Las Vegas this week to show off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. CES will feature nearly 4,000 exhibitors.