Craftsmen make silver jewelry at a silver store in Jianhe County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 10, 2018. With the approaching of Spring Festival, silver decoration featuring the characteristics of Miao people enters its booming selling season. The making technique of the silver jewelry was listed as the national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)