A glass walkway is frozen after a chilly snowstorm hit Jinzi Mountain, Qingyuan City, South China’s Guangdong Province, Jan. 9, 2018. The pathway on the 1,417-meter mountain peak is the province’s highest glass skywalk and has been declared safe to use after checks, according to technicians. A cold snap affected 110,000 people and caused economic damages to the tune of five million yuan ($760,000) in Shaoguan, Lechang and Qingyuan, all cities in Guangdong. (Photo/VCG)