Time stops at old Gu Ping Photo Studio(1/12)

Gu Ping Photo Studio in Fuzhou City, the capital of East China’s Fujian Province, has been where locals had photos taken for generations. It developed from a photo studio run by a Japanese who taught Chinese apprentices before the People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949. It later became a state-owned photo studio and today is little changed. During its peak period from the late 1980s to early 1990s, the photo studio had a monthly revenue of tens of thousands of yuan. But now the business is slack as most customers only need identification photos. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)