Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2018 shows Mao Zedong's former residence in Shanghai, east China. Mao's old residence in Shanghai's Jing'an District went through a two-year renovation to return the building to its original style. It opened Tuesday to about 500 visitors. The place has been transformed into a museum, with many exhibits on show for the first time, presenting Mao's work and daily life. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)