Restorations finish on 2500-year-old lacquer wood bed(1/9)

2018-01-09 11:17 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
A close-up look at the elaborate patterns on a renovated lacquer wood bed from 2,500 years ago at the Chengdu Cultural Relics and Archeology Research Institute in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Jan. 8, 2017. It took nearly 17 years to complete restoration and protection work on 290 lacquer works found from ship-shaped coffins, excavated in downtown Chengdu. The bed is the earliest and most complete example of its kind ever found in China. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

