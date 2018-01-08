Rarely seen glacial stone forest in Inner Mongolia(1/6)

LINE

Rarely seen glacial stone forest in Inner Mongolia

2018-01-08 14:46 chinadaily.com.cn
The Hexigten stones are regarded by experts as a new type of granite landforms combined with the stone forest landscape, which is rare in the world. As part of the Hexigten Global Geopark, it is located in Hexigten Banner, Chifeng of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The stone forest was formed during the Quaternary glaciation. It was mainly formed by the corrosion, the erosion of ice-covered glaciers and the erosion of the melting of glaciers. That is why it is called "Glacial Stone Forest". (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

