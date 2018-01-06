LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Beauty from above(1/6)

2018-01-06 11:41 China Daily Editor:Li Yan
1

A misty morning in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. (Photo/Xinhua)

Have you ever seen China looking so fantastic from the air?

From the vast snowfields in the north to the terraced fields in the south, and from the Gobi Desert in the west to the sea in the east.

You can also enjoy an aerial view of other parts of China - from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to the hills and plains, and from the flowers and plants in spring and summer to the solemnity in autumn and winter. China is magnificent in its varied forms.

Using multi-directional, multi-shot lenses, these bird's eye photos demonstrate the most representative history, culture, nature and modern landscapes you have seen.

A new perspective from the air gives audiences an opportunity to see extraordinary landscapes. The country looks astonishingly beautiful on camera, allowing the public to rediscover their land. Precisely because of these purely aerial photos, a warm and fresh China is on show right before us.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.