LEOC Co's Chairman, CEO and President Hiroshi Onodera (L of three men in the centre), who runs a chain of sushi restaurants, poses with a 405 kg bluefin tuna outside Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2018. Onodera won the bid for the tuna caught off Oma, Aomori prefecture, northern Japan, with 36.45 million yen(323,311 U.S. dollars)at the fish market's first tuna auction this year. (Photo/Agencies)