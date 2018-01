Madhusudan Patidar, a resident of Rau in Indore, India, reaches the peak of Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, at an altitude of 5,895 meters on Dec. 18, 2017. The 21-year-old mountaineer started climbing the highest African peak on Dec. 15 and took three days to reach the top. He then stayed at the peak for 22 hours at a stretch despite the chilling wind and the lack of oxygen, setting a record. (Photo/IC)