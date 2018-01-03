LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Buffalo body-painting competition held in Yunnan(1/4)

2018-01-03 13:25 CGTN Editor:Mo Hong'e
1

A participant shows his works during the competition. More than 30 teams from China, Laos and Vietnam participate this year’s event. (Photo provided to CGTN)

The large and beastly buffalos have rarely been associated with anything beautiful. But they, in some occasions, would stun the public with creative ideas and skills from artists.

A buffalo body-painting competition was recently held in Jiangcheng county in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, as part of the fifth "sachet-throwing carnival" celebrated by people from China, Laos and Vietnam. More than 30 teams from the three countries participated in the event this year, competing for a prize reward worth 100,000 yuan (15,300 U.S. dollars).

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.