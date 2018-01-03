Buffalo body-painting competition held in Yunnan(1/4)

A participant shows his works during the competition. More than 30 teams from China, Laos and Vietnam participate this year’s event. (Photo provided to CGTN)

The large and beastly buffalos have rarely been associated with anything beautiful. But they, in some occasions, would stun the public with creative ideas and skills from artists.

A buffalo body-painting competition was recently held in Jiangcheng county in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, as part of the fifth "sachet-throwing carnival" celebrated by people from China, Laos and Vietnam. More than 30 teams from the three countries participated in the event this year, competing for a prize reward worth 100,000 yuan (15,300 U.S. dollars).